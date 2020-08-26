‘Grab’ Ad Pokes Fun at SOTUS and ‘Pooyai Knows Best’

BANGKOK — Bosses, roon p upperclassmen, parents – these authority figures have so much power over every aspect of Thai youths’ lives – but not over their eating habits, anymore.

At least, that’s what the new “Freedom in Eating” ad put out by Grab delivery service, directed by award-winning film director Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit and featuring members of BNK48 girl group, is delivering to audiences.

The ad, which launched Sunday and has since received almost a million views, coincides with growing pro-democracy protests that pit students against teachers, parents, principals, and grandparents.

It also lampoons the Thai university culture in which upperclassmen get to play God and rule over the freshmen, all in the name of tradition.

“You’re only one year older. You really don’t know much more than me,” BNK48 member Jennis Oprasert, who plays a first-year student during a rub nong activity, says in response to an upperclassman who suggests boring dinner menus.

Grab and other food delivery apps have become indispensable to Bangkok residents since the coronavirus pandemic, although the largest ride hailing and delivery app has been criticized for taking hefty cuts from restaurants.

