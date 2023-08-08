THAI and Turkish Airlines Agree to Major Strategic Collaboration

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) and Turkish Airlines signed an MOU to move towards a joint venture operations agreement between the two airlines in Istanbul. This is a significant step to enhance the cooperation between the flag carriers of Thailand and Türkiye.

Istanbul is situated strategically to act as a hub between Asia, Europe and Africa as Turkish Airlines offers unrivalled connectivity to all over the world from its home base of İstanbul Airport.

THAI will introduce daily service to Istanbul from its hub of Bangkok in December, where it will strengthen the position of THAI as the gateway carrier to Thailand the Asia Pacific region and Australia. Furthermore, this partnership will promote tourism between Thailand (66 Million population) and Türkiye (85 Million population).

THAI and Turkish Airlines will work towards joint venture operations to maximize the synergies that this strategic partnership offers to both airlines. The executive teams together with the CEO’s of both companies committed to this enhanced partnership in a meeting held in Istanbul on the 2nd of August.

The collaboration will provide an unrivalled choice of destinations in Europe and Asia for passengers of THAI and Turkish Airlines.

Chai Eamsiri, THAI CEO, said: “This cooperation would enhance the efficiencies of THAI and Turkish Airlines in terms of connectivity and route network. Our customers will be able to conveniently travel between Thailand and Türkiye as well as on to Europe and other points in Asia, making full use of the extensive networks offered by THAI and Turkish Airlines.”

Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines, commented on the importance of the cooperation with THAI and said: “This agreement represents an important milestone for the cooperation between Turkish Airlines and THAI as it brings together the rich cultural heritage of Türkiye and Thailand.

This collaboration will enhance connectivity between the two regions, provide seamless travel experiences, and offer passengers a wider range of destinations and services through both airlines’ networks.”

________

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 425 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 344 worldwide destinations as 291 international and 53 domestics in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About THAI

THAI, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Thailand founded in 1960 and one of the founding members of Star Alliance, operates flights in 57 destinations in 19 countries with a fleet of 67 aircraft. For more information, please visit thaiairways.com, or Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram: Thai Airways.