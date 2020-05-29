Queen Celebrations to Go Ahead As Virus Infections Subside

BANGKOK — Governors across Thailand were instructed on Friday to hold ceremonies and activities celebrating the upcoming birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida.

Her 42nd birthday falls on Wednesday and is designated as a public holiday. In an order issued to Governors, interior Ministry perm-sec Chatchai Promlert said ceremonies can take place as the coronavirus situation has subsided.

Social distancing measures will still be observed. Wearing sanitary masks and using hand washing gels will be mandatory.

The order calls for a ceremony expressing loyalty to Her Majesty the Queen in front of the provincial City Halls, where a large portrait of the Queen must be installed.

The Queen’s flag should be put up along with the national flag as well as the clothing banner in the color of purple and white, which represent Her Majesty, according to the order. Light decorations will be on display in certain public areas for a month.

There will also be charity events such as distributing food, supplies, and protective gears to communities affected by anti-coronavirus measures.

Queen Suthida married King Vajiralongkorn in May 2019, just few days before the monarch’s formal coronation rituals.

An official biography released by the palace said the Queen worked as a flight attendant, and she also had interest in military affairs.