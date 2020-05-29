Myanmar Workers ‘Unlikely to Come Back for Jobs’ in Thailand

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Most Myanmar migrant workers, who have returned home from Thailand, have been found unlikely to come back for jobs in this country, a senior government official said on Thursday.

According to Suphaphimit Paorik, a deputy governor of Tak province, 75 per cent of over 1,800 Myanmar nationals, who have crossed the Thai-Myanmar border from Mae Sot district of the western Thai province to Myawaddy township in the neighboring country since earlier this month, responded to an inquiry posed by Thai immigration officials only to say it would be unlikely for them to come back for jobs in Thailand again.

The homecoming Myanmar nationals, who have undergone anti-pandemic measures at the Mae Sot border checkpoint near the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, were quoted as saying they would have difficulties finding jobs in Thailand in the foreseeable future due to the pandemic and economic slumps if they came back and sought the types of job for which they used to be hired in this country.

Given experiences at work in Thailand, those Myanmar nationals said they would find some jobs in their home country after they have returned sooner or later, said the deputy provincial governor, adding many more are expected to leave this country for home via Mae Sot.