Japan ‘Seriously Concerned’ About Security Law for Hong Kong

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Japanese government said Thursday it is “seriously concerned” about China’s push, despite a growing international outcry, to impose a national security law that it is feared will suppress political activity in Hong Kong.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said a free and open Hong Kong should be maintained under the “one country, two systems” framework, and that Tokyo had relayed its view to Beijing before China’s national legislature passed Thursday a resolution regarding the introduction of the law.

