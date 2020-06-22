First China-Made ‘Golden Line’ Train Delivered to Thailand

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s first self-driving vehicle, the Bombardier Innovia Automated People Mover (APM) 300, has arrived at Laem Chabang Port in Thailand’s eastern province of Chonburi on Thursday.

The train, manufactured in China, will be launched for the Gold Line project, a new people mover line in Bangkok this October. Two more APM trains will be delivered in August.

“The first phase of the 1.8-km route comprises of three stations. They are Krung Thonburi, Charoen Nakorn and Klong San,” said Manit Techa-apichoke, president of the Krungthep Thanakom Co., Ltd, a public investment arm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) responsible for infrastructure projects.

Manit said the overall construction work is now 89 percent complete.

The fare will be 15 baht for the whole route and will serve 42,260 passengers per day in the first year of the operation. Each train has two carriages with a capacity of 138 passengers.

Sumit Srisantithum, chief operating officer of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited said the company was hired to procure APM trains and run the operation system and maintenance work for 30 years.