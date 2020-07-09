Harley-Davidson in Bangkok Wins Dealer Award, Twice

BANGKOK — The Bangkok branch of Harley-Davidson said it is now the only Thai dealer to win the Asia Emerging Markets Award for two consecutive years.

Harley-Davidsons Bangkok won the Asia Emerging Markets Dealer of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, the company announced on May 13.

“This could never happen without continued support from all related parties, especially an overwhelming support from customers,” Anuwat Inthraphuvasak, Managing Director of AAS Harley-Davidson of Bangkok said.

The Bangkok branch beat out 50 other dealers from 15 emerging Asian markets including those from South Korea and Taiwan for their retail structure and business performance, and marketing campaigns.

The company recently opened its fourth branch, AAS MEtro Harley-Davidson on Rama IV Road in less than four years. The branch includes such as motorcycle sanitizing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.