TFAC hosted the 3rd Asean Federation of Accountants conference in Bangkok

Mr.Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minsiter, presided over the opening ceremony of the international hybrid conference entitled “The 3rd ASEAN CPA Conference : Empowering and Enhancing Sustainability of ASEAN Business”. In this occasion, Mr.Voravit Janthanakul, president of the Federation of Accounting Professions of Thailand (TFAC), together with Mrs. Darunwan Chanpipattanachai, adviser to Commerce Minister, Mr.Tossapon Tangsubut, director-general of the Business Development Department, Mr.Supot Singhasaneh, secretary-general of TFAC and TFAC’s committees jointly welcomed the honorary guests at Centara Grand @ Central World.

The conference has allowed accountants to learn more on related laws and regulations on environment to encourage their working experiences in accountancy throughout Asean region. This is to ensure the readiness to step forwards on sustainable development of Asean Business which also well serve the global’s key milestone on sustainability. Many professional of organizations, experts in accounting from leading companies both in Thailand and several countries jointly shared their experiences together with accountants in Asean countries with 500 participants on site as well as those joining online.