Thailand welcomes first Chinese group tours, expects flights to rise 227.6% in 2023

Thailand welcome Chinese tourists who travel in group tours on the first day that Chinese authorities allow group travel to 20 countries, including Thailand.

Chinese tourists have arrived through 3 main airports; Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports totaling 13 flights traveling from Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xiamen, Nanjing and Nanning.

The first Chinese tour groups totaling 40 people from Guangzhou arrived at Don Mueang Airport with Spring Airlines fight 9C7419. Another 90 are free individual travelers.

The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Yuthasak Supasorn, told a reporter that all the tourists in these groups arrived on Spring Airlines from Guangzhou. He added that there are several Chinese tourists who want to visit Thailand, but the number of flights is limited.

According to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, the number of flights from China to Thailand in 2023 is estimated at 36,896, up 227.6% year-on-year or double the number in 2022. The number of flights is expected to gradually increase in the second half of the year and return to the 2019 pre-COVID record in 2024.

The government expects 5 million Chinese tourists to visit Thailand this year and a full normalisation of Chinese tourist arrival by 2024.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has also instructed all agencies involved to facilitate travel for tourists. The ministry will hold an online meeting with the 6 airports under the umbrella of Airports of Thailand that are open to international travel to closely scrutinize the situation at each airport after China reopens and track baggage problems.

Thai Deputy Minister and Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul urged the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to facilitate travel and ensure that everything is done within the framework of preventive measures against COVID -19.