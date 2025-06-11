Tourist Police Bust Illegal VVIP Tour Operation in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Tourist police have arrested a Chinese national operating unauthorized luxury tours around Bangkok’s historic Rattanakosin Island, officials announced today.

The 25-year-old suspect, identified only as Mr. Ling, was caught running high-end tours using a Toyota Alphard luxury vehicle while serving as both driver and guide. He marketed his services through online platforms, offering exclusive dining experiences and private transportation to Chinese tourists.

The arrest comes as part of a broader crackdown ordered by Police Commissioner-General Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet targeting foreigners working illegally in occupations reserved for Thai nationals, particularly tour guiding and tour operations.

Tourist Police Bureau investigators spent weeks monitoring the suspect’s activities through undercover surveillance and Chinese social media platforms. Officers observed him driving convoys of three luxury vehicles, escorting Chinese tourists to major attractions including the Grand Palace, Temple of the Emerald Buddha, and Tha Chang Pier.

“Through careful monitoring of key tourist areas, we gathered conclusive evidence of violations,” said Pol. Col. Man Rodthong, Superintendent of the Investigation Subdivision.

The arrest was made near Tha Chang Pier on Maharaj Road after police confirmed the suspect’s involvement in unauthorized tour operations.

Mr. Ling, who entered Thailand on an Elite Visa, faces two major charges: operating a tour business without proper licensing under the Tourism Business and Guide Act, and working without a valid work permit in violation of the Alien Working Act. The suspect has been transferred to Chanasongkram Police Station for legal proceedings.

_______________