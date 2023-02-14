Senior Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi Meets Thai FM

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met on Monday with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Beijing.

Noting that China and Thailand are close as one family, Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a successful visit to Thailand last year and reached important consensus with the Thai side on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability.

The Chinese side stands ready to work with Thailand to implement the outcomes of President Xi’s visit, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries and safeguard regional peace and stability, Wang added.

Wang stressed that the cooperation between China and Thailand has not only promoted the development of both countries, but also brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Don Pramudwinai said he looks forward to contributing to the development of Thailand-China relations and will promote their close relations with concrete actions