Rite for the Spirit of Dom to Return Home to Thailand

Buddhist monks on February 17, 2023, performed a rite to invite the spirit of Duangpetch “Dom” Promthep, 17, the captain of rescued Wild Boars who became unconscious at his dormitory bed at Brooke House College in in Leicestershire and later died on Tuesday back home to Thailand.

Some Thais, including Dom’s parents, believe without such rite the spirit may not to be able to find its way home.

New Thai Ambassador to the Court of St James Thani Thongphakdi was present and talked with Thai friends of Dom as well the college administrator.

One day before, in Thailand, families of “Dom” performed a merit-making ceremony for him.

The ceremony was held at Wat Phra That Doi Wao, Wiang Phang Kham Subdistrict, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province. Relatives brought photographs, clothes, and shoes of Dom, performing the ceremony instead of the body that is still in England.

Many people expressed condolences to Dom’s family. The cause of his death is still unknown.