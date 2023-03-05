Amphibious Exercise Takes Part in Cobra Gold 2023

Cobra Gold 2023, one of the biggest joint multilateral military exercises in the world that pulls together the security interests of the United States and six Asian nations is going on. The exercise will be held from February 27-March 10, 2023.

On March 3, 2023, at 10 a.m., Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy; Mrs. Gwendolyn Cardno, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok; and Mr. Moon Seoung-hyun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand visited the site of Cobra Gold 2023’s Amphibious Exercise at the Naval Training Field No. 15, in Hat Yao, Satthahip district, Chonburi province.

During the amphibious exercise, naval ships and an amphibious combat unit seized an opposing force’s beachhead. The unit used naval artillery to fire a volley while aircraft simultaneously provided airborne support to decrease the opposing force’s ability to return fire.

After reaching the beachhead, the amphibious combat unit breached the opposing force’s territory and secured the beachhead. Participating in this year’s exercise were Thai, U.S., and Korean forces, the USS Makin Island (LHD-8), U.S. F-35 fighters and other U.S. equipment, the Royal Thai Navy’s HTMS Angthong and HTMS Rawi, the Royal Thai Marine’s amphibious combat unit and vehicles, and Royal Thai Air Force F-16 fighters and KAVV amphibious vehicles from the Republic of Korea.

The amphibious exercise aimed to build the capacity of participating military forces during allied joint operations, in order to bolster the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ confidence in all domain operations. The exercise also strengthened the bonds among allies, ensuring continual national security.

