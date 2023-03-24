Ex-PM Thaksin Vows to Return to Thailand Post-election, Face Jail Time

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said Friday he is ready to serve his prison term in Thailand provided he is allowed to spend the rest of his life with his family, regardless of the results of an upcoming general election.

Speaking in an interview with Kyodo News during a trip to Tokyo, Thaksin said he is biding his time before possibly returning to Thailand this year, following years of living in self-exile abroad. He was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and left Thailand in 2008 to avoid facing time in prison.

“Now I’ve served 16 years already in the big jail because they prevent me from staying with my family,” Thaksin said, referring to his life away from his home country. “I’ve suffered enough. If I were to suffer again in the smaller jail, it is OK.”

“It is not really the price I need to pay but I pay, because I want to stay with my grandchildren. I should spend the rest of my life with my children and my grandchildren,” the 73-year-old said.

The populist billionaire, who served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006, expressed confidence that the Pheu Thai Party, a Thaksin-aligned opposition party, will win the May 14 election by achieving a majority in the lower house.

His second and youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is expected to be one of three prime ministerial candidates from the Pheu Thai Party.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dissolved the lower house on March 20 to pave the way for the general election. The former coup leader, who first came to power in 2014 by toppling a Pheu Thai-led civilian government, has also announced his bid to remain premier after the election.

