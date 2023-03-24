Thai Airways Cancels Flights to Munich and Frankfurt on March 26-27

THAI Cancels Flights to Munich and Frankfurt on March 26 – 27, 2023 due to German workers strike.

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) announced the cancellation of the following flights to Germany on March 26-27, 2023 as Frankfurt and Munich airports would cease operations following the massive labour strikes at multiple airports in the country on March 27:

1. TG920 Bangkok-Frankfurt on March 26, 2023

2. TG921 Frankfurt-Bangkok on March 27, 2023

3. TG922 Bangkok-Frankfurt on March 27, 2023



4. TG923 Frankfurt-Bangkok on March 27, 2023



5. TG924 Bangkok-Munich on March 26 – 27, 2023

6. TG925 Munich-Bangkok onMarch 26 – 27, 2023

Passengers scheduled to travel in these flights may visit thaiairways.com for updates or call (66) 2356-1111 for THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day).

According to AP report, German unions are calling on thousands of workers across the country’s transport system to stage a one-day strike on Monday, March 27, 2023, that is expected to bring widespread disruption to planes, trains and local transit across the country.