Tai Chutima Insists On Cheering Her Ex-Husband, Pita

Tai Chutima Teepanart, an actress and the ex-wife of Tim Pita Limcharoenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party, responded to her post that went popular after she commented on Pita’s news coverage.

Pita had said in the interview, “There has never been any domestic abuse in my family. I believe in the rights of women, of families, of children, and of politicians. But in someone else’s story, anyone can be the bad guy.”

Tai Chutima wrote on this news post, “It’s been a long time. Let it pass. In any case, I’m cheering for Pipim’s dad.” A lot of people liked and commented to her post.

On April 21, the lead actress of the movies “Seasons Change” and “Dear Galileo” said that people who are running for the election are always attacked by their old backgrounds. She said it wasn’t just Pita who was hit, but other people as well.

She really meant that comment. She never even thought about getting rid of the old image. Now, she thinks that we should let go and forgive after a while has passed. We shouldn’t talk about what happened 10 or 5 years ago; otherwise, life could not go on. Let’s focus on the present.

In terms of her present relationship with her ex-husband, she stated that they are still discussing their daughter.

“Because we are always the father and mother of our child Pipim. We want to do our best as parents for her. We take family photos together that are good for her.”

She stated that their parenting is now divided in half. Pita may be busy these days, but if he had time, he would take care of his daughter like this already.

Tai Chutima married Phitha on May 5, 2012. They have one daughter, “Pipim”, who was born on March 18, 2016. In the year 2019, the couple announced in an interview that they had broken up.

In 2019, Tai Chutima launched a lawsuit against Pita, citing bodily abuse. However, after showing that the petition was false, the Central Juvenile and Family Court dismissed it.