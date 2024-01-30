Han So-hee Is Thailand’s Newest L’Oréal Paris Presenter For Hair Care

BANGKOK – L’Oréal Paris, the world’s number one beauty brand and part of the L’Oréal Group, introduces Han So-hee, a rising star who is already popular in Korea, as Thailand’s newest presenter for hair care products.

The campaign images highlight her charisma. She has soft and smooth hair, and the colour complements her appearance well. Han So Hee’s hair care products include Elseve Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum, Elseve Hyaluron Moisture Product Line, and Excellence Hair Colouring Products. The advertising campaign will debut in March.

Ms. Abigail Chi, Head of Brand Business, L’Oréal Paris Hair Products, stated, “With a style and character that shine out, she is precisely what the brand is seeking: a role model for the next generation to have confidence and their own personalities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Allkpop, the most recent photoshoot of Han So-hee, she emphasised the rich colours of ‘L’Oréal Paris’ hair colouring products with her attractiveness.

Han So-hee has been active as a model since 2016. She began her acting career as a supporting character in the television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Abyss (2019) before transitioning into lead roles in The World of the Married (2020), Nevertheless (2021), My Name (2021), and Gyeongseong Creature (2023–2024).

She recently visited Bangkok, Thailand, to promote the series Gyeongseong Creature with leading actor Park Seo Joon and director Jeong Dong Yoon at the end of December, where they were greeted by a large audience of Thai fans.

____