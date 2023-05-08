Rolex Store In Tokyo Robbed, 4 Men Taken Into Custody

A Rolex specialty store in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district was robbed Monday by three men who stole a number of wristwatches before fleeing by car, investigative sources said.

Police have taken into custody the three men who held up Quark Ginza 888 at around 6:15 p.m. and another person believed to be an accomplice, the sources said. The four men were also arrested the same day for a break-in at another building in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, according to the sources.

According to Tokyo police, the robbers waved a knife at a male sales clerk in his 30s and made threats such as “Get down, or we’ll kill you.”

They then broke into a showcase with a crowbar-like object taking the watches. The sales clerk was not injured.

The store is located on a street lined with luxury brand stores around 300 meters from Shimbashi Station.

A woman in her 50s from Tokyo’s Adachi Ward who was shopping in the area expressed shock at the incident, saying, “I thought (Ginza) was a safe place.”