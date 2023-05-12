Police Smash Eight Drug Networks: 1,300 Kilo Meth and 17M AMP

Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuap Wongsuk, Assistant National Police Chief, together with officials from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and the Internal Security Operations Command, held a press conference on the dismantling of eight drug networks ahead of the 2023 elections.

A total of 24 suspects were arrested with 1,300 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, 17 million tablets of amphetamine and 2 kilogrammes of ketamine.

Eight cases:

Arrested suspects with the property in dispute at Kuet Chang Sub-district, Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai Province Arrested suspects with the property in dispute at Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. The drug was transported from Chaing Rai and Nakhon Sawan Arrested suspects at a gas station in Mae Ai District, Chaing Mai Province Arrested suspects at the Ban That Intersection, That Na Weng Sub-District, Mueang Sakon Nakhon District, Sakon Nakhon Province while the suspects transported the drug from Bueng Kan Province to send to buyers in Bangkok Arrested suspects at a house in Pathumthani Province and at a private warehouse distribution centre at Na Di Sub-District, Mueang Samut Sakhon District, Samut Sakhon Province Arrested suspects near the National Highway No. 12 (Tak-Sukhothai), Krai Nok Sub-District, Kongkrailat District, Sukhothai Arrested suspects at the drug checking point, Chana District, Songkhla Province Arrested suspects at 1063 road, Mae Khao Tom Sub-District, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau will conduct further investigations into the networks. The disputed property will be sent to the Narcotics Control Board office for inspection, The Medical Science Division, the Police Forensic Science Bureau and the Central Institute of Forensic Science. The disputed items are then stored at the Ministry of Health before being destroyed.