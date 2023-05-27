Bayern Munich Wins Record-Extending 11th Consecutive Bundesliga Title

By
Chumchan Chamniprasert
-
Bayern Munich players celebrate the German Bundesliga Championship with the trophy after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1 FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023 Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored in the 89th minute to fire Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 victory in Cologne after Borussia Dortmund could only draw on the final day of the season.

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1 FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Bayern Munich players celebrate the German Bundesliga Championship with the trophy after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1 FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023 (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

Dortmund, which was leading by two points before the last round, was held 2-2 at home by Mainz on Saturday, allowing Bayern to finish in first place because of its better goal difference.

Dortmund needed to win to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign as champion.

It’s just the third time Bayern managed to jump to first place on the last day of the season after it edged Werder Bremen to the title in 1986 and Bayer Leverkusen in 2000.

Bayern’s Kingsley Comanscores his side’s opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Dortmund’s players lay on the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Dortmund’s players react after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Borussia Dortmund’s coach Edin Terzic, right, consoling Jude Bellingham after the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2023.(Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

