More than eight people were injured and two were killed in a shocking incident in Bangkok on July 10 at 6:08 p.m., when an elevated road under construction collapsed 400 metres on the road in front of Lotus, Lat Krabang, Luang Phaeng Road, Tab Yao Subdistrict, Lat Krabang District.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt paid a visit to the construction site. He stated that the actual cause of this accident is unknown yet, but it was not due to force majeure.

“This should not have happened during the construction process; anomalies may occur after the foundation is built deep into the sand layer. It is assumed that this was caused by construction instability. We expect the section where the pole is broken to be overweight,” Chadchart added.

He also remarked that someone needs to be held accountable for this situation. There are several structures like this in Bangkok that do not obstruct the surrounding area, and we have never had a problem like this. Contractors of high quality must be selected.

The governor was concerned that there would be other injuries; he advised residents in the surrounding area that if they had a missing relative, they should notify the authorities at number 199 because the accident occurred on a public route. may result in individuals remaining stuck inside. It may have to be closed for 3-4 days at first.

The Bangkok has now se a functioning command centre, with the Director of the Lat Krabang District Office as the commander. Unrelated people must leave the area, and volunteers who will join the mission must report to the command centre because the accident site remains unstable and there may be other collapses.