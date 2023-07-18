Pheu Thai Will Be Given A Chance If Pita Fails to Get More Votes

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat has insisted after eight party meeting Monday evening, July 17, 2023 that he would make way for a political ally, Pheu Thai Party to nominate new prime minister candidate if he cannot attract substantially more support for a second round of the bicameral votes on July 19. He said the new amount of support should be 344-345 votes.

If Pita is unable to do so, the opportunity will be given to Pheu Thai, which has the second most seats in the House of Representatives. It was assumed that Srettha Thavisin, a 60-year-old businessman, would be a new candidate.

Srettha said Monday he is ready to be nominated for the post of Thailand’s 30th prime minister, but that depends on the decision of the party’s executive committee. He stated it was necessary to form a new government soon to address economic problems and people’s living conditions.

However Pheu Thai Party members were worried the upcoming vote on the candidate for prime minister. It could lead to a situation of uncertainty within the Palang Pracharat Party, the opposition party, which could propose the name of Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan to run against Pita.

This could split the votes of senators, most of whom were appointed by the military junta, in favor of Gen. Prawit, which could reduce the Pheu Thai Party’s chances of leading the formation of a government.

Deputy Pheu Thai Party leader Phumtham Wechayachai state the pro-junta parties are trying to poach MPs from both Pheu Thai and Move Forward. He said 20 Pheu Thai MPs and 30 Move Forward MPs have been offered to switch side and one must be wary of an attempt to form an alternate government.

The results of the first vote for Pita a 42-year-old Harvard-educated party leader, came out with 324 approvals, 182 disapprovals, and 199 abstentions. Only 13 junta-appointed senators out of 250 voted for Pita, while 43 did not show up.

However, since Pita did not secure enough 376 votes from the total of 750 seats in the two chambers, the Stock Exchange of Thailand index (SET Index) has continuously surged.

It was different when the Move Forward Party (MFP) defeated Pheu Thai in an unexpected win. Many investors were concerned that the MFP’s policies would be unfriendly to large corporations, given its pledge to free up business monopolies and reform the monarchy and military.

Pita himself has insisted on amending Section 112, despite the fact that a large number of representatives and senators did not support him.

“Everyone knew that this was an excuse. Even if this story disappears, other stories will come in another way,” Pita said. “I want to keep my word. It’s not that I want to come to power by any means.”

It seems “other stories” that he mentioned have been coming.

At 9:30 a.m. on July 19, the Constitutional Court Judiciary will convene to consider whether to accept the Election Commission’s request to consider whether Pita’s membership in the House of Representatives and as the leader of the Move Forward party ends according to the constitution or not.

If the court accepts the petition for review, Pita will be prohibited from performing his duties as a representative until the court reaches a decision.

This meeting’s date and time coincide with the assembling of parliament, which will vote for the prime minister for the second time.

_______

Related news: