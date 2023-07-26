The Court Imprisons The Suspect Who Killed Beloved Chiang Mai University Dog

The Chiang Mai court has sentenced a suspect for the death of a beloved dog of Chiang Mai University students three years ago to six months in prison without parole. The case will become a standard for legal practice in animal cruelty cases in Thailand. Dog lovers and supporters of Tia expressed their joy and gratitude for the court’s fair verdict after Pol. Cpl. Prinya Panbabuj, 30, was found guilty of animal cruelty on July 25.

Following the conclusion of the investigation and prosecution, the public prosecutor decided to proceed with the case in the Chiang Mai provincial court. During the trial, both sides presented 23 witnesses. The CCTV footage shows the dog, called “Tia,” was last seen with him on a motorcycle on May 28, 2020.

Arnon Weeramacha, the attorney for the prosecution, attributed the success of the case to the efforts of the Watchdog Thailand Foundation, which diligently sought and presented evidence to the court. Despite the defendant has submitted an appeal, the prosecution was determined to pursue the case.

The case received great attention in society and became a touching example for animal lovers. Many believed that Tia had been unjustly mistreated and killed, which led to a complaint being filed against Prinya Panyabanjong at the Phuping Rajanivej police station.

Tia, meaning “short” in Thai, affectionately known as the “dog of the science faculty but friends with all faculties,” was a friendly dog who lived near the science faculty of Chiang Mai College. He was adored by all and was a valued companion to the students. They called him “Brother Tia.”

Tia participated in the annual event welcoming freshmen to the mountain and became a symbol of friendship for the students before he disappeared and his body was found abandoned on the side of the road.

The defendant did not confess and has submitted an appeal. The court issued bail within 30 days.

