The Ashton Asoke Does Not Need To Be Demolished

According to the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court on July 27, the construction permit for the Ashton Asoke, 6.481 billion baht project in Bangkok, which affected 580 families with 668 transferred units worth 5.653 billion baht, or 87 percent, was revoked.

Chanond Ruangkritya, Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development Public Company Limited (ANAN), informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on July 31 that the company’s board of directors will work with joint venture partners to assess the damages and propose solutions to urgently negotiate with relevant government authorities. Preliminary assessment of the damages is currently underway.

Although the court revoked the building permit application, the damage can still be repaired. This is in line with the solution proposed by the authority, which has attracted a lot of public attention, namely that the revocation of the permit does not necessarily mean the demolition of the building.

Wisanu Subsompon, deputy governor of Bangkok, expressed similar views, stating that the revocation of the construction permit does not require the demolition of the Ashton Asoke project. The owners of the project have the option to apply for a new construction permit from the Department of Public Works.

However, as ordered by the court, the company must make adjustments to the entrance and exit. These adjustments consist of increasing the width of the project’s entrance and exit to 12 meters and aligning it with the 18-meter wide public road, as required by the building code and city planning. Once the required changes are completed, the company can apply for a building permit.

