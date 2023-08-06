Mountain B Pub Fire Left An Injured Vietnamese In A Nightmare

Kim or Dinh Kim Le, a 25-year-old Vietnamese lady, used to travel between Thailand and Vietnam while working for four years in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. On August 5, 2022, there was a terrible fire at the Mountain B pub. Since then, her life has been a nightmare.

On the first anniversary of the man-made Mountain B pub fire tragedy, which killed at least 26 people and hurt at least 50, the victims’ families made merit at the Soi Yen Ruedi Meditation Centre in Sattahip District. They did this in the middle of sadness.

People who were upset and sad talked about how hard their lives were and how frustrated they were waiting for pay that hadn’t been covered yet. Kim and her family have felt the same.

Kim has been in the hospital for approximately a year, and the doctor had to give her morphine to relieve his pain for the first three months. Approximately 80% of her body was burned, which cost 600,000 baht at Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital and 3 million baht at Somdet Phra Ratchathewi Na Sriracha Hospital.

Now she owes nearly 4 million baht for her severe injuries. Kim had to sign a debt repayment agreement with the hospital before being discharged three days ago.

The owner of the Mountain B pub used to pay compensation for her about 100,000 baht, which was not enough to cover all the expenses.

Kim is very upset that once she used to be the one earning money to take care of the family, but now she cannot do anything, even walk. Her older brother had to leave his job in Vietnam and borrow money to take care of her.

Kim’s brother has asked if anyone want to help, can transfer the money to his account at Ayutthaya 628-1-195973, named Long Van Dinh.

The Man-Made Tragedy

The Mountain B Tragedy occurred on August 5, 2022, at 1:00 a.m., while tourists were drinking and eating. There was a spark on the ceiling, and the fire swiftly spread since the roof is made of sound-absorbing wind foam that is extremely flammable. Tourists panicked and rushed to the only exit door, crowding and collapsing. Some were burned to death or seriously injured.

Following the incident, five police officers at Chonburi’s Saphlutaluang Station were removed, while Pongsiri Panprasong, or Bee, 27, the owner of Pub Mountain B, was charged with negligence causing the deaths of others and operating a service establishment without licence.

