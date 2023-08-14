Uncertainty Looms Thai Politics in the Week of New PM Nomination

In Thai politics, a full three months elapsed in mid-August since the May 14 general election without a new prime minister and government being elected, as constitutional irregularities hampered the democratic process.

Opposition from senators and former ruling party MPs prevented Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party from becoming prime minister. Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party, which ranks second in terms of the number of deputies, had to cooperate with the former ruling parties and faced opposition from Move Forward Party supporters and democracy advocates.

As party deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai explained, splitting from the Move Forward Party comes at a “high political cost” to Pheu Thai. Meanwhile, Srettha Thavisin’s proposal for prime minister still carries significant risks.

While the uncertainty continues, the political power negotiations intensify.

Although Senator Wanchai Sornsiri, who had previously voted for Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister, said that the majority of senators would vote for Srettha, some right-leaning senators remain hesitant unless the Pheu Thai Party makes a clear commitment to join forces with the Palang Pracharath Party, led by Prawit Wongsuwan, and the United Thai Nation Party, once led by Prayuth Chan-o-cha, to form the new government.

Chaitawat Tulathon, secretary-general of the Move Forward Party, expressed concerns about the formation of a Pheu Thai-led government because it could be heavily influenced and controlled by the former power apparatus.

The unfolding events this week thus sign to be tense, amid the ongoing political strife among various factions both within and outside the parliament.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House of Representatives, mentioned that the nomination of the prime ministerial candidate in Parliament will depend on the Constitutional Court’s decision on August 16 on the possibility of re-nominating the prime minister. The decision will determine whether the parliament session will be held on August 18 or 22.

