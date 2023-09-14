NACC Indicates Actual Wrongdoing in Persons Who Aided Thai Red Bull Heir

On September 14, 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand (NACC) published a press release about the 11-year-old involving Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the fugitive Red Bull heir. It contains the following information:

The NACC indicated wrongdoing in the case involving Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who was accused of running over a police officer from the Thong Lo police station, Police Senior Sergeant Major Wichien Klanprasert, leading to his death in 2012.

Secretary General of the National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand (NACC), Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, revealed the commission’s decision from the meeting held on September 5 that assistance has indeed been given to alter the primary evidence concerning the vehicle’s speed.

Secretary General Niwatchai disclosed that this case has continually drawn broad public and societal attention over the past 11 years. In total, there are 15 accused individuals, including retired senior police officers, current police personnel, case investigators, public prosecutors, and politicians.

Those who have been officially identified by the NACC as having committed legal violations include Police General Somyod Pumpanmuang, former President of the Football Association of Thailand. He also served as a commissioner in the National Legislative Assembly’s (NLA) Committee on Law, Justice Process, and Police Affairs, and was the former Commander of the National Police Office.

Others include Nate Narksuk, former Deputy Chief Prosecutor; Chainarong Saengthongaram, former Senior Prosecutor; Pichai (Chuchai) Lertpongadisorn, currently serving as the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organization Chief; Saiprasit Kerdniyom, and some investigative officers.

As for Thani Ornlaiad, a Senator and former Secretary of the Committee on Law, Justice and Police Affairs, National Legislative Assembly (NLA), and Police General Permpoon Chidchob, former Assistant National Police Chief and currently the Minister of Education in the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the committee on political office holders’ ethics has deemed it appropriate to refer the matter for disciplinary action in accordance with their duties and authority, as the allegations made are not of a serious nature under Article 64 of the 2018 Act on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption.

Looking back at the 11-year-old case involving Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, the Red Bull heir who fatally hit a police officer at 5:30 a.m. on September 3th 2012, while driving a Ferrari at high speed. He dragged the officer’s body for more than 100 meters before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was later identified as belonging to Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhya, co-founder of Red Bull. Boss initially blamed his assistant and driver, Suwech Homubol, for the accident. However, he later admitted to being the driver, leading to charges against his assistant for giving false information to the police. Despite this, Boss has never faced legal repercussions, partly due to assistance from multiple officers and evidence tampering related to the vehicle’s speed, which led to the charges being dropped.

However, based on the testimonies of the accused, they claim not to remember all the details. This case awaits the full endorsement of the committee’s meeting minutes before any official announcements are made to the media.

In summary, the main accused, including Police General Somyod, former Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, and Net Naksuk, former Deputy Attorney General, have all been implicated by the committee’s resolutions.

At the same time, Police General Permpoon, also accused in this case, who still holds the rank of Police Lieutenant General, has also been implicated but it’s considered a minor disciplinary offense and has been referred for further proceedings.

