Police Try To Regain Public Trust in Influential Figure’s Case

The case of the highway police who was shot dead at the house of an influential man in Nakhon Pathom province on the night of September 6 is still under public scrutiny. Part of the public has no confidence in the work of the police and state officials.

On September 18, the Director General of the Department of Corrections, Ayuth Sintoppant, confirmed that the suspect, Praveen Chanklai, or Kamnan Nok (Kamnan means sub-district headman), who is accused of intentionally killing Pol. Maj. Siwakorn Saibua by ordering his gunman, is indeed in prison.

This confirmation comes after criticism and doubts were raised on social media, which even led to someone aiming to file a complaint with the Ministry of Justice to check the fingerprints of the accused.

The Director General of the Department of Corrections clarified that on September 9, the Department received confirmation from the commander of the Special Prison in Bangkok that Kamnan Nok had entered the prison. Subsequently, the person’s photo, personal data and fingerprints were checked against the judicial transfer document before he was taken to the special prison in Bangkok.

The accused is currently in custody to prevent the spread of COVID -19 and is undergoing the prisoner classification process. While he is detained in the special prison, lawyers can visit him every day and relatives can visit him through the online system according to the prison’s regulations. During recent visits, his wife and child have visited him.

Regarding the transfer of this case from the Region 7 Police to the Bangkok Crime Suppression Division under the Central Investigation Police, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief, stated that this is a case related to an influential figure in the region and involves police officers.

Therefore, in order to ensure a fair and transparent process and to increase public confidence in the judiciary, it was decided to transfer the case to the Bangkok Crime Suppression Division. This was done on September 14. It also ordered that the police officers involved in the incident be brought to justice.

On Monday, Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridej, Commander of the Central Investigation Police, presided over a meeting of all Central Investigation Bureau commanders and made a press conference for the first time. Following the transfer of the case for inquiry, the CIB will take action against the wrongdoing police officers.

The police officers have been separated into three groups by the CIB: the six who have already been charged, the 13 who are anticipated to be charged with dereliction of duty under Section 157 and making false statements, and the nine who won’t be.

Among the 13 police officers who will be charged, one is Pol. Col. Wachira Yaothaisong, in charge of Highway Police Force 2, who committed suicide on September 13. There are also two officers with the rank of police colonel, namely Pol. Col. Phanuthat Leuangsatchakul, the chief of Nakhon Pathom provincial police, and Pol. Col. Kritaporn Jongaksorn, the chief of Phaya Thai district police station.

The other nine officers who were found not guilty were those who sent Pol. Maj. Siwakorn to the hospital.

______

