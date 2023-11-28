Bangkok Landlord Shocked by Huge Pile of Trash in Rent Room

BANGKOK – A landlord was shocked upon discovering that a room in Bangkok she rented out over the past decade to a nice-looking female government official, aged 42, hid mountains of rubbish inside that would require 250 garbage bags to remove them all.

Panadda told Khaosod Online on November 28, the moment of truth came when she received complaints by other tenants that there were rats, worms and bad smells coming out of the room’s door. The woman who rented the place hasn’t been back for two years but kept the room and paid the 1,500 baht monthly rent without fail, however.

“My father-in-law and I even cried. We couldn’t accept what we saw. I was shocked by the enormous pile of junk, which was high to the ceiling and some of which had been opened to bring the waste in and pack it as well. The wardrobe was packed full of trash. Worms, rats, and cockroaches are abundant in the waste pile. Some of them were dead and left traces along the room’s walls,” Panadda stated.

She posted the story on FB said she had to ask neighbours for help and the trash piled up to the ceiling. Dead rats and snakes were also found inside the room.

“I spent nearly 3,000 baht on garbage bags to clean up the mess in the room, and I counted 250 large bags that the dormitories also came to help themselves with.” But even after thoroughly cleaning, wiping, and washing twice with various detergents, the foul odour remains. I haven’t been able to find a means to clean it up until now. “It is expected that a complete renovation will be necessary,” Panadda stated.

When the tenant was contacted, she was upset that the landlord didn’t inform her in advance, adding there were valuables in the room though the landlord insists there was nothing but piles of trash and proceeded to report the incident to Hua Mak police.

