Thai Police Chase Six Vietnamese Who Ran Away In The City

LAMPANG – Thai police in Lampang Province, northern Thailand, had spent the entire day chasing six Vietnamese individuals who ran away on their way to the public prosecutor’s office.

Local police at Sop Prap police station said they noticed a suspicious Toyota SUV with five passengers on Saturday morning, December 2. They initially thought these people were dealing illegal drugs and asked for a phone check.

At that moment, an 18-wheeled articulated truck pulled up, so the police signaled for it to stop and be checked. The passengers in these two cars were talking on their phones.

During the investigation, many water tanks are discovered, but when they are lifted up, they find 17 illegal Vietnamese nationals hiding. The police then arrest 5 Thai and 17 Vietnamese nationals.

Advertisement

Upon arriving at the prosecutor’s office, 6 Vietnamese illegal immigrants, both men and women, opened the car door and ran away.

The local police reported the incident to the 191 call center and received further assistance. They managed to arrest 2 Vietnamese women who were hiding in a temple opposite the prosecutor’s office. Both admitted that they were shocked and scared, so they decided to just run away.

Later, the police were able to arrest 2 other Vietnamese men who were near a grocery store about 2 kilometers from the policeman’s office.

The last two men people were arrested at night in a hotel in Lampang, 2 kilometers from the scene. The 5 Thai nationals were taken to the prisons.

_____