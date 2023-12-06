A Thai Policeman Explains Why A Chinese Tourist Wears His Uniform

BANGKOK – The Educational Command has investigated the issue of the social media site Tiktok, which displayed a video clip of a Chinese tourist dressed in Thai police uniform and talking about Thailand’s soft power.

According to an inquiry, a Thai man who appears in the video is a police officer at the Central Police Tactical Training Centre. As a result, he was summoned for questioning.

He admitted that the video was a photograph of him and a Chinese tourist who had taken his uniform shirt from the car and put it on.

As a result, the Educational Command has formed a committee to determine whether this activity constitutes a criminal offence or a disciplinary issue. They also advised police officers to be cautious and severe in adhering to police laws and regulations in order to avoid a repeat of this kind of situation.

Later, the officer in the video, Pol. Capt. Chamrun Chaisri, deputy inspector of training control at the Central Police Tactical Training Centre Educational Headquarters, told the media that everything was a misunderstanding.

On December 3, he stated he met two Chinese tourists while shooting behind the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, where the general public can walk into and practice shooting. The shooting range closed at 5:00 p.m., leaving these two men with no automobiles to return to. He realised that walking out onto Vibhavadi Rangsit Road would take roughly one kilometre, so he took his personal car out to call a taxi along the major road.

“There was a uniform shirt hanging in the car.” A Chinese tourist picked it up and put it on, claiming to have taken the photograph as a a souvenir. He praised my outfit and service mind. There is only this one narrative. I let him do it after he put it on. And I’m not sure how he uploaded it and misrepresented it to cause confusion,” said Pol. Capt. Chamrun.

He confirmed that he did not receive any money or deliver any VVIP services to Chinese tourists. With tourists, he simply has a service mind.

______