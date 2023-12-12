Two Cambodians Are Arrested for Shooting at a Football Match in Thailand

PATHUM THANI – A shooting that occurred at a football match between Cambodians at the 9 Up Arena, an artificial grass football field, in Khu Khot, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, on Monday caused panic among more than 200 Cambodians who were participating in the match.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirasant Kaewsaeng-eak, Commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, led a press conference announcing the arrest of two Cambodians: Mr. Khum Sopeak, 20, or Duang, and Mr. Heng Hach, who is in his 20s.

They were charged with possessing firearms and ammunition without a license, carrying firearms in a city, village, or public place without a license, and being a non-Thai national in the Kingdom without permission, or their permission has expired or been revoked.

The first suspect, Duang, was also charged with “jointly attempted to kill others using explosives unnecessarily in a city, village, or community.”

Police from Khu Khot Police Station said that they were concerned that the suspects would flee the country, so they notified Immigration Police to block their escape. As a result, Immigration Police in Chanthaburi province arrested Duang at the Ban Laem permanent border crossing in Moo 4, Thep Ni Mitr sub-district, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, while he was trying to flee through a natural channel.

According to the police investigation, during the match, several men wearing football jerseys but not participating in the match ran onto the field with two guns. One of the men then fired several shots at the people around 200 participating in the football activity, causing them to flee in panic. The men then ran back to their motorcycles and drove away.

The police also found that the guns used in the crime were blank guns, which were purchased from the internet for 4,000 baht. They are still investigating the case to identify other suspects.

The manager of the stadium, Mr. Thanat Thanasatitporn, 38, filed a complaint demanding compensation for the damage caused by the shooting. Preliminary inspection found damage to the roof and steel beams at least in three places. He will need to discuss with the police about ways to prevent such incidents in the future, especially regarding firearms and other weapons.