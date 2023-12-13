A Suspect Denies Stealing a Gold Bracelet From an Indian Tourist

PATTAYA – She wore the same outfit as the person who took a gold bracelet from an Indian tourist’s wrist, but she claimed she had only woken him up.

Thai police arrested Saranpat Bawornkijnukorn, a 39-year-old transgender woman, for stealing a gold bracelet from an Indian tourist. The arrest took place at a condominium in Soi Khao Noi, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi on December 12.

The theft occurred on December 2, 2023, when Mr. Kolal, a 40-year-old Indian national, reported to Pattaya City Police Station that his gold bracelet, worth 200,000 baht, had been stolen. Police reviewed security footage and identified a man dressed as a woman as the suspect. The theft took place in front of a marijuana shop on Walking Street in Pattaya.

After receiving the report, police searched the area for clues and reviewed security footage from the scene and the suspect’s escape route. They were able to track down the suspect to the condominium where she was staying.

Police received a tip from another resident of the condominium that she was staying in a particular room. They then had security knock on the door and, when they entered the room, they found her.

Saranpat confessed to being the person in the security footage, but she denied stealing the bracelet. She claimed that she had simply walked up to the tourist to wake him up.

Police do not believe the suspect’s story, as she has a previous conviction for theft in 2017. She was arrested and taken to the police station for further questioning.

