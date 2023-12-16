A Drunk Ghanaian Driver Hits Three Workers In Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – The first accident occurred in the midst of Chiang Mai city, caused by a drunk driver after the government extended the hours for nightlife venues to open until 4 a.m.

A male worker died at the scene in front of a white automobile with Chiang Mai Province registration. The car’s front part was entirely wrecked.

The driver was a Ghanaian man. The police detained him in order to test his blood alcohol level. It was shown to be as high as 121 milligrammes per percent, which was more than the legal limit. As a result, he was charged with drunk driving. as well as careless driving, which causes injury and death to others.

Advertisement

Two injured people received first aid. A female worker was transported to Chiang Mai Bangkok Hospital, while the other male worker was transported to Maharaj Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital.

These victims were Sinyotha Company workers who were putting underground cables on Kotchasan Road.