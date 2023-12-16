Phuket Police Rapidly Catch A German Tourist’s Iphone Thief

PHUKET – On December 16, tourist police officers in Phuket said that they, along with Wichit police officers, shortly captured the thief and returned the mobile phone to the German tourist.

Miss Vanessa, a 25-year-old German tourist staying at a hotel in Wichit Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, reported to the police at Wichit Police Station on December 14 at approximately 11:30 a.m. that she went swimming at Ao Yon Beach in front of the hotel and left her backpack on the beach. After about 30 minutes, she came out of the sea to get her backpack. Her iPhone 13 Pro was discovered to have been stolen.

The German woman was then taken to the hotel by the tourist police and patrol officers from Wichit Police Station, who demanded to check the CCTV footage and point out the place of the incident.

Later on December 15, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police returned to the hotel to gather new information and evidence before searching for the suspicious person. When they identified the suspect, they asked for a search and discovered an Apple phone, model iPhone 13Pro, dark grey in colour, which matched the German woman’s property.

Ms. Sobariya, a 24-year-old was handed up to investigators. She admitted to the accusation. The officer then charged her with stealing.