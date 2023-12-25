Vietnamese Man Stabs A Friend Who Flirts With His Lao Girlfriend in Thailand

KHON KAEN – Two Vietnamese men in Thailand are in dispute about a Laotian girlfriend. One was stabbed to death by another.



A friend of the same nationality as Hoang Van Thang, a 37-year-old Vietnamese man, stabbed him in a dormitory in the Triangle Community, Nai Mueang Subdistrict, Mueang District, Khon Kaen Province. He was brought to Khon Kaen University’s Srinakarin Hospital in critical condition and died later that morning, on December 24.

Mr. M. Dang, 34, Vietnamese, was detained along with his Lao girlfriend on Mittraphap Road, Khao Suan Kwang District, Khon Kaen Province, while riding a motorbike to Nong Khai Province and the 1st Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in order to cross into Laos.

Dang admitted to stabbing his friend to death with a sharp knife because his friend tried to flirt with his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Dang, Thang, and a Laotian woman work in Khon Kaen, according to the investigation. Dang and his girlfriend shared a room, while Thang resided somewhere else.

Advertisement

Huang had harassed Dang’s girlfriend several times, according to Dang. So he arranged a drink with Thang in the rental room with the goal of clarifying this subject. But the conversation turned into a quarrel, so he stabbed Thang and fled on a motorbike with his girlfriend until the cops apprehended him.

Dang was charged with intentional homicide by the police and referred to investigators for further legal action.

_____