The Chonburi Police Take The Frenchman To A Psychiatrist

CHONBURI – One day after the Sattahip police officer in Chonburi Province hurried to rescue the Frenchman, 51, who had harmed himself inside the house until he regained consciousness and calmed down, he used the knife on himself again on Friday.

On December 29, around 1:30 p.m., a Thai wife of a Frenchman requested assistance from a Sattahip Police Officer, stating that her husband, Stephan, couldn’t control himself and injured himself again after she and their son went outside.

The police then went to the house, which is located in Village No. 9, Bang Saray Subdistrict, Sattahip District, along with Chonburi Immigration Police officers, officials from the Klet Kaew Subdistrict Municipality’s disaster prevention and relief work, and staff from the Sawangrojanathammasathan Foundation Rescue Unit.

They discovered that the house door was locked, so they had to cut the key in order to get entry. Mr. Stephane, who was dressed just in shorts, sat inside the Thai-style pavilion inside the house, a sharp knife slammed into his own chest. He yelled at the cops not to come in.

The officers then attempted to speak with him for two hours, but he refused to give up the knife. Even the Frenchman’s wife and son rushed back from a business trip to assist with the conversation, but it was unsuccessful.

Later, some officers withdrew since they did not dare approach the Frenchman while the other officers kept a tight eye on him. They waited for him to calm down before taking him to a psychiatrist for a mental health checkup and treatment.

The Frenchman’s wife stated earlier that her husband was stressed since the family’s money was insufficient.

