Indians And Thais Fighting On Pattaya Road Are Questioned By Police

BANGKOK – Following the release of a viral video showing a group of Indian tourists fighting with a group of Thais on Thursday, Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit, superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, said on December 29 that officers questioned three of the seven people in the video.

Officials also questioned all of the Thai individuals in the video and filed their criminal records before freeing them.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning at Pattaya Beach Soi 13, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, according to witnesses.

According to witnesses, a group of Thai men and women sat drinking alcohol as a group of Indian tourists strolled down the beachfront sidewalk. An Indian woman stepped in and slapped a Thai woman. She also called out to her friends to come over and help her.

Two groups of individuals are seen chasing each other in the centre of the road in the clip. They attacked each other with sticks over a metre long, belts, glass bottles, and iron ladles, causing passing cars to stop, and no one dared to stop them because they were scared he might be injured as well.

According to the police officer, the inquiry indicated that the stories from both sides were contradictory. The Indians said that a Thai woman first splashed them with beer. The Thai woman claimed she had been drinking when the Indians walked in and asked to buy her services by speaking insultingly, so she splashed beer. Then an Indian rushed up behind her and attacked her. As a result, a brawl broke out.

Officials are still waiting for the results of both sides’ physical examinations before proceeding with the charge.

