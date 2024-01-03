Thai FM Will Sign the Visa-Free Entry Deal With China in February

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed again on Wednesday that the permanent visa exemption agreement between Thailand and China, which will take effect on January 1, 2024, has already been discussed, and Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara will travel to China in early February to sign the agreement for mutual visa-free entry.

Tuesday’s decision to grant Chinese citizens permanent visa-free privileges was made after negotiations between Bangkok and Beijing, Srettha said. He stated China agreed to extend visa-free entry to Thai visitors in exchange for allowing Chinese nationals the permanent visa exemption.

“In fact, we have been working on conclusions and further work for a long time, since the days of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.” If reporters keep following, they will notice that there is always discussion about an improvement to Thai passports. It demonstrates that the Pheu Thai Party has not halted where we left off. And it’s a good thing; we’ll keep doing it.” I am confident that it will be an important tool in driving the two countries’ relationship, including supporting tourism,” stated the Prime Minister.

The Associated Press reported that Thailand’s visa-exemption policy aims to give a boost to the country’s tourism industry, which was badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese visitors have been allowed visa-free entry since September last year, but the privilege was due to expire on Feb. 29.

China is a major source of tourists to Thailand, with almost 11 million visitors in 2019, accounting for 27.6% of all arrivals—40 million visitors—and the government estimated they spent 1.9 trillion baht ($53.2 billion) that year before the pandemic devastated the tourist market.

In 2023, Thailand saw 28 million foreign tourist arrivals, including 3.4 million from China. Chinese visitors ranked second to Malaysia, which accounted for about 4.4 million visitors.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China welcomed the Thai move, saying it was in the fundamental interest of the two countries.

“The competent authorities of both sides are currently in close communication on the specific matter, and we look forward to the relevant arrangements coming into effect as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr. Sistiwat Chivarattanaporn, President of the Thai Tourism Association (ATTA), revealed that the visa exemption agreement between the two countries will result in 6-7 million Chinese people visiting Thailand throughout the year, though it must be noted that Chinese people have not yet travelled abroad.

We will have to wait until Chinese New Year to discover how many Chinese tourists will visit Thailand this year. If flights are fully booked and charter flights are added, it will be a good sign that more Chinese tourists will visit Thailand throughout the year.

In this regard, visa exemptions between Thailand and China will encourage more Thais to visit China. Because visa concessions will encourage Thais to travel as well.

“Thais will no longer have to be concerned about or wait for visa applications.” This occasionally gets bounced back a little more, and you can go whenever you want. You can go as long as you have an airline ticket. “You can go even if the tour is cancelled because you don’t need a visa,” he explained.

