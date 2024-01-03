Thai Smuggler Carrying Bangladeshi Workers to Malaysia Is Caught

PATTANI – An immigration officer arrested Mr. Abdullah, age 56, for smuggling Myammar workers and now Bangladeshi migrants.

He was charged with the crime of “knowing that an alien has entered the Kingdom, concealing it, or helping in any way to prevent that alien from being arrested by the official”.

This arrest was a continuation of the investigation launched on October 30, 2023, by the Pattani Immigration Police, in collaboration with Sai Buri Police Station, Pattani Province, Rangers 44, after they arrested Mr. Jae-arong, 64, and charged him with “knowing that foreigners entered the Kingdom or assisting in any way so that the foreigner is free from arrest by the officials.”

Mr. Jae-arong was detained alongside seven Bangladeshi migrants accused of “entering and remaining in the Kingdom without permission.” All foreigners flew from Bangladesh to Cambodia and used Thailand as a transit on their way to work in Malaysia.

Brokers in Cambodia will assist in bringing illegal immigrants into Thailand, where they will be transported to the waiting station, a house located along the border in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province, at a cost of 100,000 to 140,000 baht per person.

Abdullah, a participant in the migrant labour smuggling ring, drove a van to transport Bangladeshis from Baan Khoi, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province, to Mr. Jae Arong in the Yaring District, Pattani Province, in order to transport the Bangladeshis illegally to Malaysia via natural channels.

The investigating officer has collected evidence, and the Pattani Provincial Court approved the arrest warrant for Abdullah. Therefore, they tracked Abdullah, who had travelled to the area of Nong Chik District, Pattani Province. Initially, after being arrested, he confessed to all charges.

Abdullah has also been involved in a network of smuggled Myanmar workers in the lower southern region in 2021. This network was in charge of coordinating and transporting foreigners from Pattani Province to the Thai-Malaysian border in Narathiwat Province before transitioning to smuggling Bangladeshi workers from Sa Kaeo Province to Malaysia.

The police also found that the occupant of the van had committed an offence related to a Myanmar labour smuggling network in 2021.