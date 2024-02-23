Cops Arrest 7 Illegal Migrant Workers

BANGKOK — Seven foreigners were arrested when authorities raided bars and entertainment venues in 25 areas nationwide, police said Thursday.

Deputy immigration commissioner Phanthana Nuchanart said four Laotians and three Cambodians were arrested in an operation against illegal employment in the country’s western, central, and eastern provinces. They were charged with illegal entry and working without a legal work permit.

Four Thais were also arrested for hiring illegal migrant workers, assisting illegal entry, and operating entertainment venues without a license, Pol. Maj. Gen. Phanthana said.