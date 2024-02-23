Police Arrest a Burmese Woman in Mahachai for Online Selling

SAMUT SAKORN – Immigration police in Samut Sakhon province arrested a Burmese online female seller for live streaming evaded goods.

The Immigration Bureau announced on Thursday that they apprehended a 36-year-old Burmese woman named Ms. Mi on the grounds of being a foreigner working beyond what is permitted, helping to conceal something, helping to sell something, helping to take something, helping to buy, pawn or in any way obtain something that he knows to be goods imported into the Kingdom without going through customs procedures.

Police raided Ms. Mi’s home in Samut Sakhon’s Mahachai district after receiving information that she had been selling tax-evaded goods via livestreams and posts on Facebook.

Inside the house, the police found 200 items of goods, including dietary supplements, vitamins, and sprays to increase potency. None of the products had a Thai label or FDA approval.

Ms. Mi’s work permit only allowed her to work as a labourer, but she had been illegally selling goods online. She was arrested and taken to Mahachai Police Station for further investigation.

The Samut Sakhon Province is home to Thailand’s biggest fishing and seafood processing port market and to the world’s largest seafood processing industry which attract many migrant workers.

According to the Samut Sakhon Provincial Labour Office, there are 331,666 legal migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in January 2024, of this 297,187 workers from Myanmar.

