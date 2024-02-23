A British Tourist Stabbed by Ladyboy Is Still in Phuket Hospital

PHUKET – On 23 February 2024, Phuket Tourist Police reported that they are still waiting for a statement from a British tourist who was stabbed by a ladyboy during an argument.

The tourist, Mr. Joseph, 24, from Bristol, England, is still recovering at Vachira Phuket Hospital from a stab wound to his ribs sustained in the early hours of February 22.

According to the three ladyboys involved in the incident, the argument took place at the Kata Ocean View Condominium in Karon, Phuket. Mr. Joseph had contacted the ladyboys from Patong Beach and agreed to pay them 4,000 baht each for their services.

When the three ladyboys arrived at the apartment, Mr. Joseph gave one of them 2,000 baht and asked the other two to leave. This led to an argument, during which a fight broke out over the ladyboys’ purses and objects were thrown across the room.

The ladyboys claimed that Mr. Joseph physically attacked them, so one of them grabbed a kitchen knife in self-defense. Mr. Joseph was then stabbed, while one of the ladyboys suffered a head wound and a cut on his arm. She was taken to Chalong Hospital for stitches, while the other two ladyboys, who suffered only minor injuries, were taken to Karon Police Station for questioning.

