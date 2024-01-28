Thailand And China Joyfully Sign A Visa Exemption Deal

BANGKOK – Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, January 28, 2024, signed an agreement to exempt visa requirements between Thailand and China.

“Today, Thailand and China signed an important document, reflecting the close cooperation and relations between the two countries, namely, the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Holders of Ordinary Passports and Passports for Public Affairs, which will come into effect on March 1, 2024,” Foreign Minister Parnpree stated.

He added, “This agreement is a symbol of our long-lasting friendship, trust, and confidence, which is evidenced at every level. I am certain that travel between our two people, whether for tourism or business, will become more convenient and help stimulate the tourism industry in both countries.”

Wang Yi pointed out China-Thailand friendship and mutual trust will mark the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomat relations next year.

“Over the past half a century, our bilateral relationship has with stood the test of changing international landscape and grown from strength to strength. China always sees Thailand as s priority in its diplomacy with neighbouring countries,” Mr. Wang said.

He is confident that from March 1, the mutual visa exemotion will surely bring people-to-people exchanges to a new height. Their will be a big increase in the number of Chinese tourist visit Thailand.China also welcome friends from Thailand to feel the vitalty and vibrancy of China and the hospitality of the Chinese people.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also posted congratulations on the signing of the Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement.

“This is an important step in Thailand-China relations and will have a great impact on stimulating the economy, not just in terms of trade or investment; mutual tourism will greatly improve income from tourists, which is sent directly to merchants in Thailand,” he stated.

Thai Tourism agencies believe the permanent visa-free measure will bring 8 million Chinese tourists back to Thailand, or a 75 percent recovery rate from before the 2019 pandemic.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said earlier that the agreement will facilitate travel and greatly benefit tourism between Thais and Chinese. It will lead to an increase in flights between the two countries, which will reduce airfares that have risen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

