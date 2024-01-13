Trucker Arrested For Killing An American In Phuket

PHUKET – A 32-year-old trucker who hit and killed an American citizen, Mr. Gregory Ludwig, 60, has been apprehended and charged in Phuket Province, just one day after fleeing.

Mr. Gregory, who was a director of recreation at a hotel in the Mai Khao subdistrict, was discovered dead at the corner of an alley near a gold-coloured Suzuki motorcycle on Thursday night.

On January 13, Pol. Lt. Col. Sonthip Chukaew, police inspector of Tha Chatchai Police Station, Phuket Province, revealed that investigators arrested Mr. Ritthikrai Chumthong, 32, of Surat Thani Province, a driver of a 10-wheel ISUZU truck with a licence plate in Surat Thani Province, on January 12.

They charged him with careless driving, causing death and damage to another person’s vehicle, and he left without help.

Advertisement

On the day of the event, January 11, around 7:40 p.m., a truck and an American man’s motorcycle were travelling parallel on Thep Kasattri Road (inbound). When the truck arrived at the entrance to Soi Luan In, Village No. 1, Mai Khao Subdistrict, Thalang District, it changed lanes and turned left. It collided with a motorcycle, causing an American man to slip and slide beneath the truck and be crushed to death. The truck then drove off.

____

Related article:

Phuket Police Are Searching For A Truck Driver Who Hit And Killed An American