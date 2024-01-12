Phuket Police Are Searching For A Truck Driver Who Hit And Killed An American

PHUKET – A truck hit a male foreigner’s motorcycle, killed him, and fled on Thepkrasattri Road, inbound to the city entrance to Soi Luan In, Village No. 1, Mai Khao Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province, at 7:30 p.m. on January 11.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sornthip Chukaew, an investigating inspector from the Tha Chatchai Police Station, and rescue workers went to investigate. Mr. Greaory Ludwig, 60, an American man, was discovered dead at the corner of an alley, near a gold-coloured Suzuki motorcycle, so a forensic doctor was sent to perform the autopsy.

According to the investigation, an American was riding a motorcycle and left the hotel where he worked as director of recreation in the Mai Khao subdistrict to return to his city residence. When he arrived at the site, which was the entrance to the alley, he rode straight until a truck turned a broad curve in front of him, causing him to fall. The truck even stepped on his head, causing his death.

The truck abruptly fled into the building site, where land was filling within the alley in the dark.

Police officers will coordinate with the Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to inspect CCTV cameras at various locations in order to track down the driver of the truck and proceed with legal action. They will also contact the U.S. Embassy to inform the deceased’s family.