Foreign Gangs Lure Thai Women Into Drug Trafficking for Tourists

BANGKOK – Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and Immigration Police arrested Mr. Fabian, a 40-year-old Nigerian national, and other suspects from various African countries linked to drug trafficking activities at Pavilion Mansion, Udomsuk 49 Alley, Bangjak District, Phra Khanong, Bangkok at 11:00 am on January 19, 2024.

A total of 9 people were arrested and a considerable amount of US dollars and counterfeit money were confiscated, which are still being investigated.

The charges are conspiracy to traffic in type 1 narcotics (cocaine) and manufacturing counterfeit foreign currency. The maximum penalty for these offenses is life imprisonment and a fine of between 200,000 and 400,000 Thai baht.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kirisak Tantivachai, commissioner of the NSB, announced that the NSB had conducted “Operation Mouse Hunt 2” to track down and arrest 100 drug trafficking networks. The investigation focused on individual black men who were distributing drugs and causing disturbances on a small scale in tourist areas along Sukhumvit Road. Police are planning to extend the investigation to arrest more offenders.

These African drug traffickers smuggle drugs from neighboring countries, with the cocaine coming from South America. For drug trafficking, they use Thai women whom they had lured to be in love with them. In some cases, Thai women have been involved in the transportation of ice (crystal meth) to third countries.

Authorities warned Thai women who might be targeted by these international drug trafficking networks to exercise caution and avoid becoming victims.