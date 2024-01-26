Thai PM and U.S. Jake Sullivan Address Burma’s Worsening Crisis

BANGKOK – Since the coup in Burma in 2021, the situation has not improved and is likely to worsen, particularly in regard to the violence caused by the crackdown on dissidents and fighting in Shan State. The US security adviser addressed this issue with Thailand’s elected administration.

The U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s met today with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at the Government House and with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, which followed at the Foreign Ministry.

Both sides reiterated commitment to the long-standing treaty alliance between the two countries based on shared values of democracy, human rights, human security and ensuring all citizens can freely participate in the political process.

They also discussed efforts to address the worsening crisis in Burma, and the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Burma. The Thai side informed about the humanitarian initiative to help Burmese people in line with the ASEAN’s 5-point consensus.

NSA Sullivan affirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to ASEAN centrality, and welcomed efforts to advance meaningful implementation of the ASEAN’s 5-point consensus.

Both sides also exchanged views on the current global security landscape, as well as latest key developments, including the situation in Ukraine, and the Middle East. Mr. Sullivan also emphasized U.S. commitment to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

They then discussed ways to further enhance partnership, both at the bilateral and regional levels across diverse fields, ranging from the defense and security cooperation, cyber and emerging technologies, clean energy transition, to promoting more trade and investment.

On this occasion, both sides reaffirmed intention to further strengthen the strategic alliance and partnership, including through enhanced high-level engagements and the upcoming Thailand – United States Strategic and Defense Dialogue (2+2), which the Thai side will be hosting in Bangkok in February.

