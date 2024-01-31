Syrian Human Trafficker Arrested With Egyptian Woman in Bangkok for Overstaying

BANGKOK – Immigration Bureau police announced the arrest of a 43-year-old Syrian man, Adnan, and a 35-year-old Egyptian woman, Sabir, at a hotel on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok’s Klongtoey district. The two were arrested for overstaying their visas.

According to the Immigration Department, Sabir’s visa expired 1,526 days ago, while Adnan’s visa expired 2,451 days ago.

Further investigations revealed that Adnan had been arrested by the Special Investigation Bureau in 2017 for human trafficking and prostitution of Moroccan women. He had also been issued arrest warrants for robbery, assault and other crimes in the Nana and Sukhumvit areas.In some of these cases, no judgement has yet been passed.

Initial investigations revealed that Adnan had not applied to change his visa status to fight the allegations against him. As a result, the Immigration Police charged both him and Sabir as illegal aliens who had failed to comply with their visas. They were then taken to the Immigration Department’s Criminal Investigations Division for legal proceedings.

The arresting officers also found evidence of communication between Adnan, Sabir and another Thai woman. They believe all three are connected and police will investigate further to determine the nature of their relationship and whether they have committed any other crimes.