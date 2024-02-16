Thai Authorities Will Extradite a Chinese for 2.5 Billion Baht Fraud

BANGKOK – Thai Immigration police have announced on February 16 the arrest of Huang Min, a 32-year-old Chinese and Cambodian national, after Chinese authorities requested extradition.

Huang was arrested on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on February 8, 2024, for jointly defrauding the property of the state and the people, a crime that carries the possibility of extradition. He has been taken to the Foreign Affairs Office of the Office of the Attorney General for further processing.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Department, said the Chinese embassy in Thailand has asked Thai authorities to arrest Huang Min and extradite him to China.

According to the Chinese authorities, Huang and his accomplices used a platform called “WANHE Soccer” to lure victims into their system. They promised investors high returns, but instead used the money to fund their own lavish lifestyles. The scheme ran from March 2022 to April 2023 and is estimated to have caused 500 million yuan in losses. (around 2.5 billion baht)

After collecting evidence, on December 9, 2023, the Nankai District People’s Procuratorate in Tianjin approved the arrest of Huang Min.

According to the investigation by the Chinese authorities, Huang Min fled the country after the case and used a Cambodian passport to enter Thailand. Therefore, the Chinese authorities requested that the Thai authorities temporarily arrest Huang Min and extradite him to China for prosecution.